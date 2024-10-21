PEMBROKE — A new Zaxbys opened in Pembroke Monday at 940 E Third St.. Owned and operated by Trevor Bullard, the restaurant opened for dine-in and drive-thru service Monday.

The new restaurant provides seating for 56 dine-in guests, as well as a drive-thru for expedited service.

Customers may also order ahead online via zaxbys.com and through the Zaxbys app for curbside pickup. The app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store. Ordering for delivery is also available directly through the app, as well as through DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats.

According to a prepared media statement released on Monday, “Zaxbys serves fresh, prepared-at-order Chicken Fingerz and wings tossed in a variety of bold and spicy sauces, as well as its wildly popular Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries and the brand’s fan-favorite Fried Pickles.”

Also in Monday’s announcement, Zaxbys stated it is bringing back “all-time fan favorites: The Asian Zensation Zalad and hand-rolled Veggie Egg Rolls. The Zalad includes your choice of tender cuts of hand-breaded Fried Chicken Fingerz or marinated Grilled Chicken on a bed of freshly chopped mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, and crispy wonton strips, all topped with Asian Slaw, drizzled with a honey sesame Teriyaki Sauce, and served with a flavorful Citrus Vinaigrette and Egg Roll side.”

The new restaurant is expected to provide up to 50 new jobs. Interested applicants may visit workthecoop.com to apply for all available positions.

About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys has more than 950 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.