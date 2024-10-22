PARKTON — A petting zoo featuring “snuggly animals” is closer to opening thanks to Robeson County Commissioners, who on Monday evening approved a special use permit to “allow for the establishment of an Educational Animal Encounter (Petting Zoo) in a Residential Agricultural District” on 7 acres on Armory Road in Parkton Township.

Michael and Wendy Gibbs’ Parkton Animal Oasis brings visitors into contact with such animals as a mini royale Tibetan yak, a Bennett’s wallaby, a Fennec fox, prairie dogs, miniature horses and more – by appointment only.

The petting zoo is not open to drop-in visitors.

“Parkton Animal Oasis accepts visitors by appointment and bookings ONLY! We do not accept walk-in appointments as we offer private encounters, not general admission. We hope to see you soon!”

The Gibbses said they have a desire to bring people into contact with animals they may otherwise never see.

The business is not yet open to bookings, but the special use permit granted by the county clears the way.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.