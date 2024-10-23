Pictured, youth volunteers from First Baptist Church in Lumberton help assemble care social-emotional support bags to send to children in western North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene.

Through the efforts of the membership of the Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton, 100 children in Burnsville impacted by Hurricane Helene will receive social-emotional support bags. Included in the bags are items to help children reduce stress, anxiety and regulate their emotions, most importantly providing comfort. Children will receive a bookbag that includes blankets, teddy bears, coloring books, crayons, snacks, calming toys, playdough, notepads and pencils. The club thanks Walmart Supercenter of Lumberton for its financial contribution, the First Baptist Church youth group from volunteering to help with the project, and community members who support Kiwanis to make these efforts possible. Pictured, from left, are Kiwanis members Carey Read and William Gentry, past Carolinas District Kiwanis Governor Mary Winfree, Club President Erika Nolley, board member Carmin Russ, Kiwanis member Tina Bowen and board member Dan Kenney.

Pictured, youth volunteers from First Baptist Church in Lumberton help assemble care social-emotional support bags to send to children in western North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene.