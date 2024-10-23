RALEIGH — The state’s seasonally adjusted September 2024 unemployment rate was 3.8 percent, remaining unchanged from August’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point to 4.1 percent.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate increased 0.2 of a percentage point from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 659 over the month to 5,068,142 and increased 3,902 over the year. The number of people unemployed decreased 1,708 over the month to 197,885 and increased 11,192 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 8,000 to 5,033,700 in September. Major industries experiencing increases were Education & Health Services, 6,800; Professional & Business Services, 1,900; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 1,200; Construction, 400; Other Services, 200; Manufacturing, 100; and Mining & Logging, 100. Major industries experiencing decreases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 1,500; Financial Activities, 1,000; and Information, 200. Government employment remained unchanged.

Since September 2023, Total Nonfarm jobs increased 76,600 with the Total Private sector increasing by 59,900 and Government increasing by 16,700. Major industries experiencing increases were Education & Health Services, 29,700; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 17,100; Government, 16,700; Construction, 7,900; Other Services, 5,500; Professional & Business Services, 4,200; and Financial Activities, 2,500. Major industries experiencing decreases over the year were Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 4,100; Manufacturing, 2,200; and Information, 700. Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged over the year.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Oct. 30, when the county unemployment rates for September 2024 will be released.