LUMBERTON — The Housing Authority of the City of Lumberton Board Commissioner, Pam Hunt was recently awarded the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

In recognition of her outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment to serving the local community, she was presented with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine by NC State Representative Jarrod Lowry, and Lumberton Housing Authority Executive Director Adrian Lowery, at the Housing Authority’s Annual Board Meeting attended by family, friends, public officials and colleagues.

Hunt said she was was pleasantly surprised and humbled to receive such an honor, having her family present at the meeting made the recognition even more special.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award is one of the most prestigious awards granted by the governor of North Carolina. It is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities and have a proven record of exemplary service in strengthening the state.

Pam Hunt recently retired from the Robeson County Housing Authority as the director of finance. However, her contributions to the community extend far beyond her work at the Robeson County Housing Authority.

She has been involved in numerous volunteer efforts, supporting various causes and organizations that aim to improve the lives of North Carolina Residents.

She is a well-respected, devoted community servant, and has held various roles on multiple boards.

She has dedicated more than 19 years of service to the Lumberton Housing Authority and has served on the Lumbee Tribal Council for more than 11 years and has served nine years on the Southeastern Family Violence Center Board.

She previously served as the B.A.R.T Volunteer Case Manager Supervisor and has recently returned as part-time case manager. Her dedication and hard work throughout the years, has helped various organizations provide essential services and resources to the residents of Lumberton and surrounding communities. Her leadership and vision have made an impact on the lives of countless individuals.

Hunt grew up in the Wire Grass community of Robeson County and graduated from Orrum High School in 1974 and from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 1993, she would return to college to earn an accounting degree in 1997. Hunt is married to Donald Hunt; she has one son, Travis Lowery and four beautiful grandchildren.

Upon receiving this award, Hunt expressed her gratitude and dedication to North Carolina and was deeply honored to receive such a prestigious award. She has always been passionate about serving her community and is humbled to be recognized for her contributions. She is grateful to have the opportunity to serve her community every day.

Hunt’s name will now be etched in the history of North Carolina, with other individuals who have received The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, for her outstanding service and commitment to the state.

“Pam’s dedication to the Lumberton Housing Authority has provided staff the opportunity to think outside the box, her wealth of knowledge concerning the local community is unmatched,” said Executive Director Adrian Lowery. “It would be extremely difficult to measure all her contributions to Robeson County and the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.”

Those sentiments were echoed by NC Representative Jarrod Lowry, who said he was honored to present this prestigious award on behalf of Governor Roy Cooper and the State of North Carolina.