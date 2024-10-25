Faculty and staff attending the AISES conference included Dr. Melissa Oxendine, the Dean of Enrollment Services and FAPSS Project Director; Lisa O. Hunt, the Director of Grants & FAPSS Coordinator; Lena M. Lowry & Amanda Cummings, FAPSS STEM Coaches, Loretta Allen, an instructor for business technologies and AISES Advisor; Scottie Locklear, the program director for business technologies and AISES Advisor; Ursula Adams, a science instructor and NASO Advisor; and Carla Deese, a mathematics instructor and NASO Advisor.

Earlier this month, students at Robeson Community College had a chance to head south to the Lone Star State for the National AISES Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

“This was a great opportunity for our students to explore careers and connect with others at a national conference,” stated Lisa Hunt, the director of grants and FAPSS coordinator. “Participants had the opportunity to network and engage with more than 3,500 Indigenous STEM professionals, students, and members from the US and Canada.”

AISES which stands for Advancing Indigenous People in STEM, seeks to substantially increase the representation of Indigenous peoples in North America and the Pacific Islands in science, technology, engineering, and math. It is an organization that is dedicated to advancing students, and professionals, of all ages in STEM related fields.

“The conference was only 3 days, but it was jammed pack full of activities, breakout sessions, and cultural exhibitions,” Hunt said. “Our students really loved the opportunity to learn more about how they can advance in their chosen field of study.”

Sessions included workshops on STEM, business, research, and educator topics, such as LinkedIn and resume building for careers in STEM, entrepreneurship and apprenticeships, college and career readiness, academic advising, and creative inclusive education environments.

“The conference also featured a career fair with representatives from private industry and federal agencies,” Hunt added. “It was the largest college and career fair in Indian Country and our students got to be a part of that.”

Other conference highlights included research competitions, keynote speakers, student awards ceremony, networking suites, talking circles, STEM activity day, and even a hackAISES Hackathon.

“This conference was definitely a conference like no other,” Hunt said. “There was a lot of creative things tied in and our students really enjoyed having the chance to participate.”

Faculty and staff attending the AISES conference included Dr. Melissa Oxendine, the Dean of Enrollment Services and FAPSS Project Director; Lisa O. Hunt, the Director of Grants & FAPSS Coordinator; Lena M. Lowry & Amanda Cummings, FAPSS STEM Coaches, Loretta Allen, an instructor for business technologies and AISES Advisor; Scottie Locklear, the program director for business technologies and AISES Advisor; Ursula Adams, a science instructor and NASO Advisor; and Carla Deese, a mathematics instructor and NASO Advisor.

RCC students attending the event included Steven Chavis who is studying Information Technology; Mariah Graham and McKinley Lowery, who are both pursuing the associate of science degree; Joshua Locklear, James Locklear, John Locklear, Cale Harris, who are all majoring in Electrical System Technology.

“Our students represented Robeson Community College well in Texas and it was a privilege to be a part of such a top-rated event,” stated Dr. Melissa Oxendine, who oversees the First Americans’ Pathway to STEM Success at RCC. “It was a joy to be able to take our students to San Antonio so they could discover new opportunities and experience a new culture, and connect with people from across North America.”

As the conference came to close, guests of the conference were treated to a banquet and a powwow featuring tribes from across the Nation and Canada.

This opportunity to attend the AISES conference was sponsored by Robeson Community College and the First Americans’ Pathway to STEM Success initiative.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at chemric@robeson.edu.