EDITOR’S NOTE: Send your Community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard at dkennard@robesonian.com.

Hogtober Fest, 2-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at 219 Elm, Lumberton: 219 Elm – The Next BIG Thing! Flag raising at the Historic Downtown Firehouse, vendors & Crafts, live music on the plaza stage, Halloween costume contest, Best Barbecue award, beer garden in the alley, Antique car show in the parking lot of the courthouse, Fun run on Spooky Elm Street, food and fun for the whole family. Proceeds go to the Fire station Renovation Project. Bring the family and friends for all this fun!!!

Halloween Boo Bash – Southern Chic’s 4-6 p.m. Oct. 26: There’s a BOO BASH at Southern Chic’s! Kid’s, dress up in a Halloween costume and ask your parents to take you to Southern Chic’s and register for a drawing for a prize.

Nightmare (Run) on Elm Street, 7 p.m. Oct. 26: It’s a spooky-friendly night on Elm Street. This 1 Mile run includes a , costume contest, crafts, candy and snacks; All are welcome. This is a free family event, so meet at 219 Elm St. for the festivities.

Robeson County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Oct. 26: Get fresh right-from-the-farm produce at the Robeson County Farmers Market! The market is open 3-6 p.m. each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday mornings. Vendors may leave the market when sold out. Food trucks are invited to join the farmers at the Wednesday afternoon markets.

Paint the Town – UNCP, Saturday: It’s Home Coming Week and Weekend on the UNCP campus. Show your support by displaying the college colors Black and Gold, Through Saturday.

Braves Football – UNCP, 4 p.m. Oct. 26: The UNCP Braves welcome the West Virginia State Yellow Jackets to campus. This is Homecoming weekend for the Braves. Go Braves!

Rock Painting Class – Robeson Art Guild: 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 26: Joan Blackwell is having another Fun Morning painting River Rocks at the Guild House. Such great timing to get started on gifts for friends and family, or create unique decorations for your own garden – whatever the reason, spend some quality time with yourself and others creating keepsakes for those you love… or leave them anonymously as random acts of kindness for your neighbors. Contact the Robeson Art Guild for the cost for this activity, 910-816-7481.

Smart Start Day & Family Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26: Exploration Station is having a big day. Free admission, free food, costume contest, games, entertainment and parental resources provided at a Family Fall Festival. For more information, call Robeson County Partnership for Children at 910-738-6767.

Corn Maze & Pumpkin Fetchin,’ 10 a.m. to – 2 p.m. Oct. 26: Cukabury Farms is celebrating Fall with lots of activities and a car show. Go on a hayride, pet barnyard animals, take a picnic and enjoy the picnic area, browse the fall decorations for purchase and choose the perfect pumpkin for your fall season. Call 910-316-3184 for admission prices.

Clothing Giveaway, Sandy Grove Baptist Church, 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 26: at 1601 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Lumberton is planning a clothing giveaway — clothing for men, women, boys and girls. For more information, call the church at 910-739-7202.

Tractor Supply Pet photos, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26: Tractor Supply Company is inviting customers to celebrate the Halloween season with a pet photo event at its Lumberton store. On Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., customers can bring in their four-legged family members, with or without costume, to have their photos taken by a local photographer. The first 25 participants will also receive a free magnetic picture frame.

“At Tractor Supply, we understand that pets are a part of the family. That’s why we’re excited to host an event that will create Halloween memories for pet owners and animals alike,” said Lane Locklear, manager of the Lumberton Tractor Supply store. “Our customers love their furry best friends, and we want to make sure this Halloween is one they won’t forget.”

Participating event partners will include:

Regional Deployed K9& Equine Rescue: On site 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kims Southern Style Grooming: On site 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Franny’s Friends: On site 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition to the pet photos, customers will also have the opportunity to enjoy Pet Adoption, Pet Costume Contest, and Trick or Treating.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 3357 Lackey St. For more information, please contact the Lumberton Tractor Supply at 910-738-3402.

Boo Bash – RCC, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28: Boo Bash is a free, drive thru Halloween event sponsored by the Robeson Community College Student Government Association. Guests are asked to follow the traffic pattern set up by the first entrance next to the hotel.

Trunk or Treat – Biggs Park Mall, 6 p.m. Oct. 29: Join the festivities at Biggs Park Mall on October 29th. It’s a Trunk or Treat for Halloween. Don’t miss the fun.

Beach, Boogie & Blues Show – Red Springs Rotary Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 2: The Red Springs Rotary Club is sponsoring The Pink Slips Band Show. It’s time to be entertained by some beach, boogie and blues tunes! The event is at Highlander Academy in Red Springs. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the band begins playing at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $25, and tickets are available by calling 910-827-1176.

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: 7-9:30 p.m. each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton, for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in-house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the Market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The Market is open each Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jam the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two!

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, at 3rd and Water streets. Please contact Marie at robesoncofarmersmkt@gmail.com for more information.