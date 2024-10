Trixie is an adult shepherd mix, wheighing 48 pounds. She is available for adoption or rescue. She is up to date on her vaccines and she is ready to find her perfect new forever home. For more information on Trixie or other animals, cvontact the Robeson County SO Animal Protective Services, 255 Landfill Road, Saint Pauls, casey.hatley@robesoncountysonc.gov, 910-827-0397.