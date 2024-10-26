Local volunteers gather for a picture during the recent Robeson County Agriculture Awareness Days that brought local school children in touch with the agricultural industry in Robeson County.

Agriculture is RAAD: Robeson County Agriculture Awareness Days

There are 722 farms in Robeson County that contribute to agriculture, the number one industry in Robeson County.

Thde county ranks number two in the state to produce corn, soybean and wheat.

Drive through the county and you will see most of the vast acreage of farmland in crops, but livestock production contributes majorly to the agricultural economy in Robeson County at more than $519 million dollars annually.

Robeson County ranks number seven for poultry production at 48 million broilers produced and number eight for hog production at 330,000 hogs produced.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the average age of farmers is 58 years old and has increased over the years. This can be due to a number of things, like access to land, capital requirements to start a farm, but also due to lack of agricultural education and agricultural awareness.

Many young people in our county have never set foot on a farm or have misinformed ideas of how their food is grown, where it is grown, and who grows it.

In an effort to highlight agriculture and the importance it plays in our everyday lives, North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, in partnership with the Public Schools of Robeson County, Southeastern Agricultural Center, AgCarolina Farm Credit, and Robeson County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee birthed the Robeson County Agriculture Awareness Days, or as we like to shorten and affectionally call it, RAAD.

Last week agents from N.C. Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, and surrounding counties (Richmond, Bladen, and Columbus), and more than 70 volunteers from various organizations including 4-H, beekeepers, Master Gardeners, Robeson County Farm Bureaus Women’s Group, Mountaire Farm employees, Soybean Growers Association, and Lumberton Future Farmer of America (FFA) members taught more than 1,600 third-grade students from the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Every third-grade student had the opportunity to rotate through 10 educational stations where they learned about corn and soybeans, cotton, small grains, livestock, poultry, dairy, honey bees, horticulture, forestry and nutrition. Each of the stations provided some hands-on opportunity, like petting a pig, milking a cow, planting seeds or grinding flour.

Multiple students and teachers said they learned new facts, like how much water a cow drinks, money is made from cotton, the importance of pollinators, and how wheat is ground to make flour. Our hope was the students left with a tangible connection to what is produced in our own backyard and that agriculture is what puts dinner on our plates every night.

This event would have not been possible without the collaborative efforts of all of our partners mentioned above as well as our sponsors. Our gold sponsors ($1,000 or more) include DD Cox Agency Inc., Mountaire, Ag Carolina Farm Credit, Robeson County Farm Burea and Southeastern Integrated Care.

Our bronze sponsors ($250 to $499) include 4Ever Farms; Town of Pembroke; Wynn Law Firm, P.C.; Lumbee Tribe; Lumbee Bank; Metcon; and Southeastern Veterinary Hospital. Subway of Pembroke, San Jose of Pembroke and Papa Bills of Pembroke provided lunch for more than 200 volunteers.

Contact Taylor Chavis is the Extension Livestock Agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. Reach her at 910-671-3276 or taylor_chavis@ncsu.edu or visit the website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.