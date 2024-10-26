LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College’s first inaugural class started in January of 2022. Today, they were celebrated with a special pinning ceremony honoring their rite of passage into the medical sonography field.

“Today marks a significant milestone not only for our graduating class but also for our program and the community we serve, as this is our very first graduating class for RCC’s Medical Sonography program,” stated Lindsey Norris, the program director. “Let’s congratulate the 1st Medical Sonography Class at Robeson Community College.”

The program was started in response to demand by local healthcare providers. The need for qualified medical sonographers continues to grow in the region. The program is now teaching its third cohort and will add a fourth class in August 2025.

“Medical Sonography is a great field,” Norris said. “There’s so many specializations and there is so much reward in being a part of non-invasive discovery… sonographers play a vital role in diagnosing and treating patients, often being the first to capture those critical images that guide medical decisions.”

Kenleigh Bain, Autumn Holden, Jasmin Kudakwashe, Sarah Locklear, Lauren Simmons, and Delanie Strickland were pinned by instructors as they walked across the stage and their names were called out loud.

“Being a part of the first class is very special,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “This is a very historic day for Robeson Community College and please know that we are so very proud of you and your achievements.”

“Each of you six ladies will go down in history as the beginning point in this program’s journey,” Norris added.

During the ceremony awards were presented to Cape Fear Valley – Bladen County Hospital for Clinical Site of the Year Award, and Jessica Byrd was named the Sonography of the Year.

Awards were presented by Lindsey Norris and Jessica Johnson, the clinical coordinator of the medical sonography program.

Medical Sonography student Kenleigh Bain was named the recipient of the Academic Achievement Award, having shown the best overall academic performance through the program.

“At Robeson Community College, we meet students where they are and take them as far as they can go! Not only that, but we help to encourage and empower students on their road to success, despite some of the challenges faced along the way,” stated Dr. Johnny Smith, the vice president of instruction and student services. “And that is why, we are so very proud of each of our 2024 Sonography graduates as they have demonstrated unwavering endurance, and will now move forward in their careers to deliver exceptional patient care in Robeson County and surrounding areas.”

Smith added, “We are also grateful to all of the parents, clinical sites, and community partners that have also invested their time, talents, and treasures of expertise to support, train, and educate our graduates.”

Also, thanking friends, family, faculty, and staff were the graduates themselves.

“We would like to express our gratitude to our families and friends for their support throughout this journey,” a note in the program by the medical sonography students read. “Thank you also to our clinical instructors and staff technologists for their willingness to share their knowledge in support of our success.”

