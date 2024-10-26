YANCEY COUNTY — Kite is faring well after a visit to a mobile veterinary clinic. The rescue dog and her handler, who have worked with volunteers from around the region, including a handful of volunteers from Robeson County, drew concern when the duo accidentally fell into a rushing river in western North Carolina.

In the wake of Hurricane Helene’s devastation in, Kite, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, and her handler, Cheryl Philips, from Cedar Point Shepherd Search and Rescue in Greenwood, South Carolina, traveled to Burnsville, one of the hardest-hit towns in Yancey County. Kite has spent half of her short life as a professional Human Remains Detection canine. During their search and rescue mission, the team spent hours navigating the Toe River, where numerous lives and homes were lost and so far, Kite has had four finds.

While kayaking, the trio encountered debris from a home swept away by the storm, causing Kite and her handlers to capsize. Fortunately, they managed to recover and swim to safety. Concerned for Kite’s well-being, her handlers sought veterinary care at Best Friends Animal Society’s mobile veterinary clinic at the Yancey County Humane Society.

After a thorough examination, veterinarians found Kite suffering from a mild ear infection and sore paw pads. The veterinary team provided the necessary care and medication, allowing Kite to continue her vital search and rescue work in the ongoing recovery efforts following the hurricane.

“Kite is doing much better now after receiving treatment,” said Chery Phillips, Kite’s handler. “We are grateful that Best Friends mobile veterinary clinic was available, and Kite could be seen and treated so quickly so she could continue to search for the missing.”

“It was an honor to be able to care for Kite, who is doing such important work to assist in Hurricane Helene’s recovery efforts,” said Audrey Lodato, Director, Regional Programs, Best Friends Animal Society. “Through the Best Friends free veterinary mobile clinic, we were able to triage and treat Kite quickly so she and her handler could return to their mission.”

Last Sunday, Best Friends Animal Society launched a free mobile vet clinic to support people and pets in some of the hardest-hit areas of western North Carolina.

Since beginning service, the mobile vet has treated 335 animals from 212 families, including 228 dogs, 104 cats, one goat, one horse, and one rabbit.

Best Friends is offering free vaccinations, basic wellness care, routine injury care, and medications for dogs and cats in parts of the state where veterinary centers and shelters are still closed or working at limited capacity.

