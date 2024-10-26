UNC Health Southeastern’s Gibson Cancer Center offers another treatment advancement

LUMBWERTON — UNC Health Southeastern’s Gibson Cancer Center now offers another treatment advancement for prostate cancer.

Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy, or SBRT, is a treatment that delivers higher doses of radiation over a shorter treatment period to treat prostate cancer more efficiently. This higher dose, administered using precise CT imaging, was found to be well tolerated by prostate cancer patients in studies and research.

“Patients in our catchment area often have significant logistical difficulty undergoing cancer treatment,” said Radiation Oncologist Sunjay Barton, M.D. “Many are trying to make a living and take care of their family at the same time as dealing with medical issues. The cost of a tank of gas can determine whether a patient’s cancer is treated, or whether they forego treatment and develop painful or deadly complications. Prostate SBRT offers the same high cure rate and favorable side effect profile as standard treatments requiring from 20 to 45 treatment visits but requires only five treatment visits.”

This type of prostate cancer therapy is not offered at many other cancer centers in our region.

“Few rural centers offer this advanced treatment modality,” Barton said. “I am proud to bring this treatment to Gibson Cancer Center’s service area.”

Last summer, Gibson Cancer Center expanded its prostate cancer treatment services by administering the first dose of a highly sought-after prostate cancer fighting drug known as Pluvicto.

“Our center continues to innovate and to offer cancer treatments that improve the quality of life for our patients,” said GCC Administrative Director Steve Elgin.

Gibson Cancer Center continues to add advanced treatments, technology, and services that are unique to this area. In addition to the radiopharmaceutical treatments, leading edge technology was added that enables diagnostic imaging for both oncology and cardiology patients though on-site PET/CT scanner.

The center is also able to provide a multi-disciplinary care approach and has on-site pharmacy, laboratory, chemotherapy, infusion treatments, two linear accelerators with surface guidance capabilities and PET/CT imaging. Patients are supported with social workers and financial navigators who assist with non-clinical services.

Ask your urologist or primary care provider for more information about stereotactic body radiotherapy treatment at Gibson Cancer Center.