Students, faculty and staff at RCC are busy prepping for the 2024 Halloween community event.

LUMBERTON — Halloween is just around the corner and to celebrate, RCC is preparing for its Annual “Boo Bash” Halloween Drive-Thru event, which will be held on Monday, October 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Students, faculty and staff at Robeson Community College are busy making costumes, buying candy and treats, and getting ready to greet Robeson County’s trick-or-treaters during the 2024 Halloween community event. In year’s past, there have been stations featuring Barbie, Charlie Brown, Monopoly, Ghostbusters, Mother Hubbard, Disney, Carnival Clowns, the Hollywood Horror Show and other spooky personalities. Check out photos below.

This year’s event promises to be frightfully good, bewitching at times, enchanting yet thrilling, and full of sweet treats. The drive-thru will take place by buildings 13, 14, and 15. Visitors should look for the directional signs for how to proceed through the traffic pattern established. This event is free and open to the public.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at chemric@robeson.edu.