CHAPELL HILL 一 UNC-Chapell Hill is offering 200 well water testing kits to residents in regions of Robeson County and surrounding areas.

Private well owners are invited to fill out a survey on the UNC website to see if they qualify for a free test. If they are found eligible, a test will be mailed to them.

The tests are sponsored by a research study conducted by the Superfund Research Program (SRP), the Lumbee Tribe and the Winyah Rivers Alliance, which aims to reduce and prevent well water contamination and exposure to contaminated water.

Residents will be individually informed of the results of the confidential water quality survey. The submitted samples will be analyzed for inorganic metal contamination, and a follow-up community meeting will be held in the county to report the overall results and answer participant questions.

Contact Andrew George at andrewg@unc.edu or (919) 966-7839 with questions about participating in the study.