BUNCOMBE COUNTY — A team of six Lumbee Tribal citizens and community members recently traveled to Buncombe County in the North Carolina mountains to cook and offer assistance to the families impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Tribal Council representative Kathy Locklear (District 8), James Jones (Lumbee Tribe Asset Manager), Pat Dial (Lumbee Tribe Construction Coordinator), Preacher Kip Woods of Evergreen Holiness Church, Emma Jane Locklear from the Union Chapel Community Church and Ray Scott of the Union Chapel Community spent two days in the NC Mountains where they served 1,400 hot meals and delivered supplies to families.

The team carried a grill and a large trailer of food and supplies, which contained 600 pounds of chicken and 125 gallons of raw beans for chili.

Last week , these volunteers cooked hot meals for lunch and dinner for the storm victims, which included grilled chicken, chicken bog and chili beans at Norcross Volunteer Fire Department in Franklin County and at Fairview Volunteer Fire department in Buncombe County.

Most of the families said they had not received a hot food since the storm hit three weeks ago.

At both locations, the team delivered monetary help of more $11,000 to the victims which was donated from Evergreen Holiness Church, Union Chapel Community Church and the community.

One family that the team visited was the family that lost 11 family members in the storm

.

Tasha A. Oxendine is the public relations manager for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Contact her at taoxendine@lumbeetribe.com.