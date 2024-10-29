LUMBERTON — The Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton will hold its 61st annual Pancake Festival fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 at Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton.

The festival will raise money towards the Kiwanis Club’s Children’s Foundation, which helps causes within Kiwanis’ mission of serving youth in greater Robeson County.

All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage will be served from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the door.