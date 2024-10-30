EDITOR’S NOTE: Send your Community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard at dkennard@robesonian.com.

Beach, Boogie & Blues Show – Red Springs Rotary Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 2: The Red Springs Rotary Club is sponsoring The Pink Slips Band Show. It’s time to be entertained by some beach, boogie and blues tunes! The event is at Highlander Academy in Red Springs. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the band begins playing at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $25, and tickets are available by calling 910-827-1176.

Building Safe Communities, 6-8 p.m., Nov. 7 at O. P. Owens Agriculture Center, 455 Caton Road, Lumberton: Brian Duckworth, retired lieutenant detective with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and retired fire fighter, will speak in a series of classes addressing the safety and security of families, businesses and communities. The Nov. 7 class will focus on making a “Security Survey for Homes and Businesses.” Register for the class at https://go.ncsu.edu/bsc or contact Mack Johnson at 910-671-3276 or mack_johnson@ncsu.edu.

Organic Pest Management, 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 31, 455 Caton Road, Lumberton. Interested in gardening? Learn about sustainable, science-based gardening practices from North Carolina Cooperative Extension. This series emphasizes environmentally-friendly practices including improving soil health, reducing use of fertilizers and pesticides, protecting water quality, increasing landscape biodiversity, and others. To register for the classes you wish to attend click the following link: https://go.ncsu.edu/emg24. You must attend at least five of the Extension Gardener Series classes tobe eligible for the Extension Master Gardener Volunteersm training held in the spring of 2025.

Christmas Tree Farm Tour, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 6: Have you ever wondered what it takes to get an extravagant Christmas tree in your living room or how easy it is to make a beautiful wreath to hang on your door? Join the NC Cooperative Extension for a visit North Lake Tree Farm in Johnston County. During this tour attendees will learn the ins and outs of Christmas tree production and how those beautiful wreaths are made. Please arrive at the Cooperative Extension office by 8:45 a.m. for a 9 a.m. departure. Transportation from the Extension office will be provided. Lunch will be on your own at a local restaurant. Register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-tree-farm-tour-tickets-991-280-325137. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made 10 days before the event to Lisa Childers, 910-321-6880 or lisa_childers@ncsu.edu.

Living Landscapes With Perennials, 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 7, 455 Caton Road, Lumberton: Interested in gardening? Learn about sustainable, science-based gardening practices from North Carolina Cooperative Extension. This series emphasizes environmentally-friendly practices including improving soil health, reducing use of fertilizers and pesticides, protecting water quality, increasing landscape biodiversity, and others. Register online at https://go.ncsu.edu/emg24 .You must attend at least five of the Extension Gardener Series classes tobe eligible for the Extension Master Gardener Volunteersm. training held in the spring of 2025.

Building Safe Communities, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5 at O. P. Owens Agriculture Center, 455 Caton Road, Lumberton: Brian Duckworth, retired lieutenant detective with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and retired fire fighter, will speak in a series of classes addressing the safety and security of families, businesses and communities. The Dec. 5 class will focus on “Farm & Rural Crime Prevention.” Register for the class at https://go.ncsu.edu/bsc or contact Mack Johnson at 910-671-3276 or mack_johnson@ncsu.edu.

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: 7-9:30 p.m. each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton, for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in-house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the Market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The Market is open each Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jam the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two!

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, at 3rd and Water streets. Please contact Marie at robesoncofarmersmkt@gmail.com for more information.