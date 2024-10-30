LUMBERTON — Brian Duckworth, a retired lieutenant detective with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, has a twisted imagination when it comes to fighting crime.

“If I can think of it, a criminal can think of it,” Duckworth told a small class during a Building Safe Communities workshop Monday in Lumberton.

Monday’s class was the fourth in a series of classes offered through the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Robeson County Center.

Duckworth has been a part of local law enforcement long enough to see changes in communities who take an active role in fighting crime.

“Lumber Bridge used to be a high crime area,” Duckworth said. “Now it’s charming.”

He listed a number of steps residents can take to protect themselves and their property.

“Privacy fences are nice at providing privacy from neighbors, but they also provide nice hiding places for criminals,” Duckworth said. He said residents shouldn’t think of their neighbors as nosy. “They’re not nosy neighbors, they’re concerned neighbors,” he said. “That’s the kind of neighbors we want.”

Duckworth suggested that homeowners install security cameras outside of their home, rather than just inside.

“Sometimes it’s more important than putting cameras on the outside,” he said.

Duckworth pointed to Lumberton’s organization of a Citizens Police Academy, which provides residents with skills and insight into how police work in the community.

Monday’s class, “Community Crime Convention and Landscaping for Security” focused on what residents can do on their own properties.

Other crime prevention tips included keeping shrubbery low, time package deliveries to arrive when someone is home.

“You don’t want a package sitting out,” Duckworth said. “That’s a signal that nobody’s home.”

He said crime was down during the COVID because people were at home.

He suggested installing timers on lights if you’re going to be away from you home for a long time.

Even getting a yappy dog.

“A yappy dog is better than a big dog,” he said. “Crooks don’t like noise.”

Finally, he said residents should try breaking into their homes to test their security systems.

“If you can break into your own home without breaking stuff, you have problems,” he said.

Two more classes are offered in the series, “Security Survey for Homes and Businesses” on Nov. 7 and “Farm & Rural Crime Prevention” on Dec. 5.

“Crime prevention is everybody’s business,” he said.

