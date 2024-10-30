LUMBERTON — Hundreds turned out Tuesday to snake their way through a collection of business, and service organizations participating in the annual Trunk or Treat at Gibbs Park Mall in Lumberton.

Before the gate opened, the line of costumed children and their families stretched around the mall. About 30 organizations opened their trunks — most with huge containers filled with candy.

One trunk display, 1st Choice Towing and Recovery, had many youngsters frozen in fear with its collection of animatronics, smoke machine and frightening characters handing out candy.