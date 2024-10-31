LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s unemployment rate saw noticeable month-over-month improvement in its unemployment rate, falling from 6.2% in August to 4.6% in September.

The data was released Thursday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce, which provided the latest data available.

“Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in September 2024, according to a state report on Thursday.

“Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 5.6 percent while Buncombe, Ashe, Avery, Currituck, Watauga, Swain, and Dare Counties each had the lowest at 2.5 percent,” the report stated. “All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 4.6 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.6 percent. The Fayetteville metro area had a jobless rate of 4.3%.”

The number of workers employed in Robeson County was 47,664 in September, down very slightly from August’s 47,670 employed workers. Robeson County’s closest neighbors showed very different unemployment rates.

Scotland County, which recorded the highest unemployment rate in the state went from 7.3% unemployment in August to 5.6% in September.

Bladen County fell from 5.1% to 2.9% August to September.

Columbus County fell from 5% to 3.7%.

Cumberland dropped from 5.7% to 4.3%.

Hoke improved from 5.5% to 4%.

Pender, saw slight improvement, falling from 3.8% to 2.8%

Sampson fell from 4.4% to 3.3%

The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.2%, falling from 4.3% in August.

“When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 66 counties, increased in 14, and remained unchanged in 20, the state reported. “Seven metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year, two increased, and six remained unchanged.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in September by 69,046 to 5,097,020, while those unemployed decreased by 56,132 to 167,762. Since September 2023, the number of workers employed statewide increased 6,657, while those unemployed decreased 2,266, according to Thursday’s report.

“It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates,” state officials state in the report.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.