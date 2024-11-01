LUMBERTON — Sen. Danny Earl Britt Jr. was awarded with the Justice and Public Safety Legislative Leadership Award for his work on several bills increasing accountability and safety in communities across the state.

The Conference of District Attorneys, which consists of the 42 elected state District Attorneys, presents the award to lawmakers whose work promotes public safety and supports improvements to the judicial system.

“From the very beginning, Senator Britt has been a public safety champion,” said Chuck Spahos, General Counsel for the Conference. “He has strongly supported efforts to give law enforcement and district attorneys the practical tools they need to protect and serve the citizens of North Carolina.”

Britt, a former Assistant District Attorney, is the co-chair of the Judiciary, Appropriations for Justice and Public Safety, and Transportation Committees. He was the primary sponsor of Senate Bill 300 which improved police accountability and provided additional resources for law enforcement officers when it was signed into law in 2021, by requiring officers to report any observed use of excessive force by another officer and ensuring access to mental health resources for officers who are involved in critical incidents.

Recently, Britt took the lead in the fight against fentanyl. He authored Senate Bill 189, also known as the Death by Distribution bill, which increased the punishment for drug dealers that sell fentanyl and other drugs that cause the death of a user. That bill also expanded the Good Samaritan provision, encouraging people who see an overdose to call for help even if they may later be found to be in possession of a small amount of narcotics.

“Leading with principle and fighting for justice have defined my time in service,” said Britt upon receiving the award. “It’s an honor to be part of a legacy of leaders dedicated to these values, and I look forward to seeing North Carolina’s communities continue to thrive.”

District Attorneys Mike Hardin, Jon David, and Matt Scott were present at the award ceremony and shared the honor of recognizing Senator Britt for his service. Scott praised Britt for his legislative approach to address the practical problems that communities face. Britt’s bill increasing punishment for attacks on our power grid and a bill making it easier to prosecute contractor scams that cross county lines are among the new tools district attorneys can now yield to protect their communities.

“Senator Britt has been an advocate for justice and safety here in Robeson County and throughout North Carolina. His approach to legislation, from reforming criminal justice processes to addressing critical infrastructure security, shows his deep commitment to considering all aspects and consequences of the laws he helps create,” said Scott.

Britt’s dedication to public service does not end in the capital. He holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the North Carolina Army National Guard where he has served for more than 25 years, including deployments to Iraq and Kuwait.