LUMBERTON — The National Hurricane Center is tracking three storms forming in different locations in the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

The traditional end of hurricane season is Nov 30.

Here are is a rundown from the NWS on each of the storms:

Southwestern Caribbean Sea: Surface observations and satellite imagery indicate that a broad area of low pressure is forming over the southwestern Caribbean. Additional gradual development is possible over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while the system drifts generally northward or northwestward over the central or western Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible over portions of the adjacent land areas of the western Caribbean including Jamaica, Hispaniola and Cuba. Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 %.

Formation chance through seven days…high…80 %.

Northeastern Caribbean Sea and Greater Antilles: A trough of low pressure located near Puerto Rico is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms over portions of the Greater Antilles and the adjacent waters of the Atlantic and the northeastern Caribbean. Slow development of this system is possible during the next couple of days as it moves west-northwestward near the Greater Antilles. After that time, this system is expected to be absorbed into the low pressure area over the Caribbean. Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible during the next several days from the northern Leeward Islands westward across Puerto Rico and Hispaniola to eastern Cuba and the southeastern Bahamas.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 %.

Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 %.

North Atlantic (AL96): Showers and thunderstorms near the center of a low pressure system located a few hundred miles west-northwest of the Azores continue to show signs of organization. Environmental conditions appear favorable for some development during the next day or two, and the system could become a subtropical or tropical storm as it moves generally east-southeastward during the next few days. Interest in the Azores should monitor the progress of this system. Additional information on this system is available in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service and Meteo France.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 %.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 %.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.