PARKTON — In October 2023, when Wendy and Michael Gibbs decided to buy two ostrich chicks for their farm, they hadn’t planned on starting a business.

Michael Gibbs, on a business trip to South Africa, visited the Kruger National Park, where he found himself fascinated with the animals he saw.

“I called Wendy and said, ‘We should get something fun for the farm,’” he said, “and she already had a list ready.”

According to Michael Gibbs, the ostriches attracted a significant amount of attention, and passersby started to slow their cars as they passed the farm, sometimes stopping entirely and getting out to take pictures. The attention sparked the idea for Parkton Petting Zoo, and the two immediately began to research what they would have to do for that.

Wendy Gibbs did much of the research at the beginning, and she got the farm USDA-certified to exhibit animals. “We got a wallaby, and [Wendy Gibbs] took it into the kid’s school, and they went nuts,” Michael Gibbs said. “That was really the start of it, where we knew there was something to this.”

Both founders said the petting zoo is meant to be a fun, interactive, family-friendly place that will bring joy to the groups that pass through. The ostriches, having reached 6-7 ft. in height now that they’re full grown, are not part of the petting zoo due to potential dangers but can be safely viewed from outside the pen.

The USDA works closely with those who own and care for exotic animals, ensuring all enclosures are the proper size and the animals receive proper nutrition and enrichment. It also regulates the trade and breeding of exotic pets.

The first two animals the Gibbs purchased for the petting zoo were a fennec fox and a wallaby. “We reached out to UDSA certified exotic breeders and other petting zoos all over the US,” Wendy Gibbs said.

Michael Gibbs builds all of the animal enclosures and structures, which the USDA approves before the planned animal is purchased. “We want to make sure we can support the animals before they show up,” said Michael Gibbs.

The petting zoo opened first to the Gibb’s family and friends. “We allowed them into do little tours and show them around,” Wendy Gibbs said. “That’s how we figured out what worked best for us.”

Since its opening earlier this year, Parkton Petting Zoo has grown to include several other exotic animals, including a capybara, prairie dogs, a South American member of the raccoon family called a Coatimundi and several others.

Both owners said they were happy with the reception to the zoo’s opening. “We actually had to cut down hours,” Wendy Gibbs said, “because it was getting so busy it was a little stressful on the animals and us.”

At present, tours are available by appointment only. However, if the business proves successful enough and the resources and space are available, Wendy Gibbs said they may consider expanding their business regardless of a current lack of plans to do so.

To book a group tour of Parkton Petting Zoo, visit https://www.parkton-animal-oasis.com/.

Contact Victoria Sanderson at Vsanderson@robesonian.com.