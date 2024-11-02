The state Wildlife Resources Commission is warning residents, especially those in bear country, that human – black bear interactions are possible following the floods in and around Asheville and Buncombe County.

Deer season runs now through Jan. 1 in most places around the state, which means we’re gong to have folks headed in deer country and bear country.

“Impacts from the hurricane on infrastructure and local government services are leading to increased opportunities for bears to find food due to the availability of trash, unattended donation drop-offs, and the attractiveness of rotting foods, particularly in damaged homes and businesses,” wildlife officals are reporting. “We recognize the immense challenges facing Asheville and surrounding communities trying to recover from this unprecedented event and want to offer resources to help mitigate human – bear conflicts.”

Home Entry Advice: Keep windows and doors closed and latched if bears are observed in your area. If you are unable to secure the potential point of entry (e.g., doors or windows) due to damage, consider putting out an unwelcome mat made of plywood and nails.

Outdoor Refrigerator/Freezer Advice: If you have an outdoor refrigerator or freezer, consider installing a padlock on the door to keep bears from accessing the food. Some chest freezers come with pre-installed locks.

Secure Food, Garbage and Recycling: Food and food odors attract bears, so don’t reward them with easily available food, liquids or garbage.

Both Buncombe County and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission recommend visitors make every effort to store garbage in a bear-resistant container or inside a secure enclosure, such as a shed, garage, or home until it can be picked up or brought to a collection site.

“Make every effort not to place your trash or trash bags outside in the open, such as a carport, on your lawn, or in an open garage,” according to a statement from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission released to local media. “Bears will quickly find it and not only scatter garbage but be tempted to return to your home.

If possible, please don’t leave out unattended food donations. Those food donations are critically needed, but if left outside unattended, will be scavenged by bears and other wildlife. Make your own trash can bear-resistant:

Look, I’ve been face to face with bears in the wild on several occasions. Here is my mantra when I’m in bear contry.

Sing as you hike.

Carry bear spray.

Hang your food.

Never keep food in your tent.

Here is what the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says:

“Never Feed or Approach Bears: Intentionally feeding bears or allowing them to find anything that smells or tastes like food teaches bears to approach homes and people looking for more.

“There is plenty of natural foods (acorns) for bears right now, so please don’t feed the bears, they don’t need it.

“Remove Bird Feeders When Bears are Active: Birdseed and grains have lots of calories, so they’re very attractive to bears.

“Removing feeders is the best way to avoid creating conflicts with bears.

“Restrain from putting out bird seed or intentionally feeding wildlife. Our bird friends have lots of natural foods available to them.

“Never Leave Pet Food Outdoors: Feed pets indoors when possible. If you must feed pets outside, feed in single portions and remove food and bowls after feeding. Store pet food where bears can’t see or smell it.

“Keep Dogs Leashed or Leave Them at Home: Letting dogs chase or bark at bears is asking for trouble; don’t force a bear to defend itself.”

