Lt. Col. Walt Gray, commander of the 2-502 in the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), speaks with Sen. Ted Budd, the U.S. Senator of North Carolina, about Hurricane Helene relief support on October 7, 2024. More than 1,100 Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) have departed Fort Campbell to assist in Hurricane Helene response efforts led by the North Carolina National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) member Ted Budd (R-NC) and Ranking Member Roger Wicker (R-MS) have completed visits to Fort Liberty in Fayetteville and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro.

During the visits, they received updates on U.S. Air Force programs, special operations work, and Hurricane Helene response efforts.

“I want to thank Ranking Member Wicker for taking time to visit Fort Liberty and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base this week,” Budd said. “During our visits, we thanked troops from the 18th Airborne Corps for their rescue and relief efforts in Western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene, met with leaders from USASOC and JSOC, and dined with servicemembers from North Carolina and Mississippi.

Budd said thay at Seymour Johnson he was honored to showcase F-15E Strike Eagles and their importance to America’s national security. The Old North State has a proud tradition of supporting our military. That’s why my top priority will always be to make sure the men and women and their families at North Carolina’s military bases have the resources necessary to keep our nation strong and safe.”

Senator Wicker said:

“Some of the most important national defense work is happening in North Carolina. It was an honor to meet with some of our country’s best and brightest who are helping their fellow citizens in the wake of Hurricane Helene. During our work on this year’s NDAA, Senator Budd has been a vital legislative contributor by directing the right investments to deter China’s growing aerospace threat. He has used the bill to keep his state’s role central in advancing our country’s fighting force. I am excited to continue collaborating with Senator Budd on our shared goal of restoring America’s military might and defense industrial base.”