RALEIGH — The State Board of Elections released the following statement Saturday in response to reported confusion among some naturalized citizens about their eligibility to vote:

“North Carolina residents: If you are a citizen of the United States, will be at least 18 years old by Election Day, and are not serving a felony sentence, you are eligible to vote.

“It does not matter if you were born a U.S. citizen, or were naturalized or acquired citizenship. And it does not matter if you are a citizen, but your family members are not. Citizenship is citizenship, and it pertains to you.

“The State Board of Elections welcomes all eligible voters to make their voices heard at the polls.

“Election Day is Tuesday, November 5. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters should go to their assigned polling place on Election Day.

Election Day is Nov. 5, when polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Find your polling place and see a sample ballot here.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Census bureau, Robeson County’s population includes about 11% “Hispanic or Latino” residents.

RELATED ROBESONIAN STORIES

VOTER GUIDE: Who’s running

Where the candidates stand on key issues in NC’s 7th and 8th congressional districts

Early voting turnout in local region lags behind statewide surge

Political signs target Whiteville Democrats