Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services Shelter Passes Annual State Inspection

ST. PAULS — The Animal Shelter in St. Pauls recently passed its annual state inspection, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The shelter, managed by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services (APS) is an achievement that “reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and safety for the animals in our shelter,” stated Sheriff Burnis Wilkins on Monday.

The inspection, conducted Wednesday by state officials, evaluated various aspects of the shelter’s operations, including animal health, cleanliness, animal housing, record keeping, facility management and nearly 200 other metrics, according to Monday’s report.

Also noted in the report was the continued upgrades to the facility. The positive outcome of this inspection is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the full-time and part-time staff and volunteers, Wilkins stated.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition,” Wilkins stated. “The shelter has had a history of routinely failing inspections for over a decade. Since our office began operating the shelter as of July of last year, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that our shelter provides a safe and nurturing environment for all the animals in our care. Hiring new full-time personnel, adding more part-time and volunteer staff, training and receiving public support was critical in achieving this passing inspection. This inspection result is a great validation of the efforts of all.”

Once known as the leading shelter in the state for euthanasia, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office APS shelter, the largest in the state, is now known for its community outreach programs and a range of services to include pet rescues, adoptions, rabies vaccinations and spay/neuter programs, according to Monday’s report. “Thank you to everyone that continues to support the efforts of the shelter,” Wilkins stated. Residents can learn more about the shelter at its website, or by calling the shelter at 910-865-2200 or 910-827-0397.

