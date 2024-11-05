LUMBERTON — Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne was recognized during Monday’s City Council meeting for his 55 years of municipal government service.

Councilman Leroy Rising surprised Horne with the recognition, reading an excerpt from the International City Managers Association’s magazine. He was the 55-year Service Award recipient at the organization’s conference in September in Pittsburgh, Rising said.

“Wayne Horne certainly deserves our recognition, the recognition of this international organization bestowed upon him, and I would like everyone to join me in standing and giving him a round of applause,” Rising said.

Horne has been Lumberton’s City Manager since 2005, and was the town administrator in Red Springs from 1973 to 2005. He also worked as an administrative assistant to the city manager and tax collector in Lumberton from 1969-73, and as an engineering assistant in Lumberton in 1966.

“I appreciate the recognition, thank you very much,” Horne said. “It’s kind of a surprise, I wasn’t expecting it.”

Council approves floodgate change order

Council approved a $208,439.80 amendment to the engineering contract for the floodgate that is to be constructed underneath Interstate 95 near VFW Road.

The change order covers extensive structural changes requested by CSX due to the railroad tracks “penetrating” the proposed floodgate design, Public Works Director Rob Armstrong said. Design plans will include a land-bridge component to structurally support the railroad tracks where they pass through the floodgate structure.

The over $200,000 amendment will be paid for from appropriations given for the project by the state, and the project “remains very well funded,” Armstrong said. While some funding was required to be used in a specific timeline, which has not yet been able to occur as construction has not begun, Deputy City Manager Brandon Love worked to secure an extension for that grant funding, which accounted for about $3.1 million of an approximately $10 million project, Love said. Staff for U.S. Rep. David Rouzer and U.S. Sen. Ted Budd were also key in securing that extension, Love said.

The city will be bidding out the construction contract for the floodgate project in about February or March of 2025, Armstrong said, and plans are “basically 100% complete.” Construction will begin approximately 60 to 90 days after a bid is awarded and will take approximately one year.

City sets holiday schedule for employees

The City of Lumberton will be closed from Dec. 24-27, allowing city employees to spend that time with their families around the Christmas holiday.

Council considered also closing on Dec. 23, which would make a full week of closure. After the city’s recent utility billing issues resulting in some residents having to overpay on bills to catch up after several months of underbilling caused by meter misreading, Rising raised concern of potentially affecting those residents even more if their meters weren’t read on time due to the city closure, and Councilman John Cantey proposed having employees work on Monday, Dec. 23.

Horne stated that the Electric Utilities Department will work with the meter readers and if they have to come in and work one of those days, they’ll get another day off elsewhere to compensate.

Other business

In other business, Council:

— Heard a presentation on a feasibility study on the Lumberton Loop trails project, primarily the portion connecting downtown to Jerry Giles Park, primarily via Walnut Street; Council approved the acceptance of this report.

— Approved for Main Street Lumberton to apply for grants of up to $30,000 for America 250, a localized component within the upcoming national celebration in 2026 of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. If the grant is awarded, the hope is to include all downtowns throughout Robeson County in the America 250 programming, Downtown Development Coordinator Sarah Beth Ward said.

— Approved the Lumberton Police Department’s application for the 2024 Edward Byrne JAG Grant, a $25,464 grant award that will be used to purchase 12 tasers and accessories for patrol officers.

Council also approved the following allocation of Community Revitalization Funds:

— $1,800 for a Christmas toy drive in Precinct 2.

— $1,500 for Christmas events and a toy drive in Precinct 5.

— $1,500 for a Christmas toy drive in Precinct 6.

— $1,500 for the Sharing and Caring Holiday Program sponsored by former Rep. Charles Graham.

— $1,500 for the 13th annual Robeson County Christmas Show at the Carolina Civic Center.

— $1,050 for the Colors of Life Annual Christmas Dinner.

— $500 for the Oh Give Thanks Community Day in Precinct 2.

— $280 for Cruising Second Street Again.

