LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will host its 4th Annual Native American Heritage Month Cultural Exhibition on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the center lawn of the main campus in Lumberton.
This year’s theme is “Sacred Connections: Culture, College, and Community,” emphasizing how we are connected to the earth and land, and RCC’s commitment to celebrating Native American Heritage Month for all its constituents – students, faculty, staff, and community.
Those attending are promised a day that is fun-filled with cultural activities.
The guest speaker will be Zach Oxendine, a US Air Force veteran and Microsoft Engineering Technical Program Manager and STEM Camp leader. The event will also feature the special entertainment, a Powwow featuring the Lumbee Ambassadors, song and dance, storytelling, and more. Food trucks and craft vendors will also be set up onsite selling items during the event.
Invitations have been extended to all regional school districts and officials at RCC are expecting school children from the Public Schools of Robeson County, Hoke, and Scotland Counties.
The community is invited to attend as well. Guests are encouraged to arrive early. Limited seating will be available, so if you’re coming, you are encouraged to bring a lawn chair just in case you need it.
In the event of inclement weather, a rain date of November 12th has been established. This event is sponsored by the Native American Heritage Month Cultural Exhibition Committee and the First American Pathways to STEM Success.
