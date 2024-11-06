LUMBERTON ー A new smoothie bar, Vara Juice, will have its grand opening on Nov. 16.

The opening celebration will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Vara Juice will offer free smoothies throughout the event alongside live entertainment from local musician DJ BREEZ.

Attendees will also have a chance to win prizes such as an iPhone 16 PRO MAX or free Vara Juice merch.

Vara Juice states that it uses fresh, locally sourced ingredients for its smoothies and other menu choices.

Other than smoothies, Vara Juice offers a variety of acai bowls and salads.

Vara Juice will be located at 3213 Fayetteville Rd. and be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

