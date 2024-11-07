PEMBROKE — The path to completing a four-year degree just got easier for Sandhills Community College (SCC) students thanks to the launch of the BraveNation Advantage, a guaranteed direct-admission transfer program at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The new initiative will provide SCC students with a smooth transition to UNC Pembroke, providing a guaranteed pathway to transfer after completing an associate degree. It includes early admission to UNCP, academic advising, and access to co-curricular engagement opportunities and will ensure students are well-prepared to succeed at the university level. After an SCC student has earned 30 credit hours, they will be encouraged to complete an application and will be guaranteed conditional early admission to UNCP with a 2.0 GPA or greater.

UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings and Sandhills President Sandy Stewart celebrated the agreement during a signing ceremony at SCC’s Pinehurst campus, underscoring UNCP’s growing appeal as a top transfer choice for SCC graduates.

“Through the BraveNation Advantage program, UNC Pembroke and Sandhills Community College are building a clear and supportive path for students to achieve their academic goals,” Cummings said. “This program will provide our transfer students with early access to resources and guidance and the benefits of student life at a university, so they begin their journey fully prepared and connected. This partnership represents our commitment to ensuring every student has the opportunity and resources to succeed within the BraveNation community.”

At the ceremony, Stewart announced that UNCP recently surpassed N.C. State University as the No. 1 choice for SCC graduates. There are currently 250 SCC graduates enrolled at UNCP.

Sandhills has long-standing articulation agreements with several UNCP programs, including the RN to BSN program. The BraveStep program has been in place since 2020, and more recently, the two institutions introduced the Grow Moore Teachers Pathway Scholarship to support Moore County students pursuing careers in education.

“The BraveNation Advantage program is another great opportunity to offer our students and a way to set them on a good path,” Stewart said. “This program fits so well into our guided pathways and makes a lot of financial sense for students and families given the quality of education we both can provide.”

Dr. Kelly Brennan, vice chancellor for Enrollment Management at UNCP, said the Sandhills partnership is the first of many agreements to strengthen the university’s relationship with the North Carolina Community College System. “We are excited to launch this program at Sandhills and are committed to further developing a strong pipeline for SCC students to complete their education at UNCP,” she said. “This is a true collaboration to give students assurance they are on the right track and early support services at UNCP that complement the work already being done here at Sandhills.”

Mark Locklear is a public Communications Specialist with University Communications & Marketing. Reach him by email at mark.locklear@uncp.edu.