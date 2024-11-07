LUMBERTON — Harbor Freight has opened at 1731 N. Roberts in Lumberton. While the store held a soft opening i late October, it officially opens at 8 a.m. on Nov. 16.

This new store is the 62nd Harbor Freight store in North Carolina and brings up to 30 new jobs to the Lumberton area.

“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Lumberton and all of Robeson County,” said William

Campbell, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on

us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”



David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.