Peach is a female Labrador retriever mix with an athletic, curious, friendly, playful attiude. She is a beautiful black and white 4-month-old puppy with a matching shiny personality. She has a very outgoing demeanor and has a lot of energy. Peach has had her first and second set of shots, dewormed and is parvo negative. She has a clean bill of health from our vet, and is ready for his fur-ever home. This litter of puppies was taken in by a family that found the mom on a job site. Mom has been spayed, and we are assisting the family with her care. Mom is a mixed lab, but we do not know what dad is. If you are interested in adopting this little cutie, please complete our adoption application first. It can be found on our PetFinder Facebook page as the top pinned post. If approved, you will hear from us within 1-2 business days.