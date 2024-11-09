EDITOR’S NOTE: Send your Community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard at dkennard@robesonian.com.

Pancake Festival, 5-8 p.m. on Nov 8 and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 9: The Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton will hold its 61st annual Pancake Festival fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 at Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. The festival will raise money toward the Kiwanis Club’s Children’s Foundation, which helps causes within Kiwanis’ mission of serving youth in greater Robeson County. Admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

Cowboy Mounted Shooting, 9a.m. on Nov. 9: Join the event at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Center as a competitor or observer! Times of events vary. More details to come. Call 540-570-8785.

Christmas Bazaar – Red Springs ArtSpace, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. oon Nov. 9: Join us at the Red Springs Artspace Christmas Bazaar, an indoor holiday market at 129 South Main Street in Red Springs. This is the perfect opportunity to find unique and beautiful gifts for your loved ones, as local artists and artisans will be showcasing their incredible works. Please note that the Bazaar is at 129 South Main Street and not at the gallery.

Senior Citizens Bingo – Fairmont, noon to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9: It’s Bingo time in Fairmont. Join the fun at the South Robeson Heritage Center for bingo, lunch and MORE bingo. Prizes will be distributed to the winners.

Braves Football – UNCP, 1 p.m. Nov. 9: The Braves welcome the Frostburg State Bobcats to campus for a football game challenge. This weekend is “Parents & Families Weekend” on campus, so join the festivities at the football game.

Tomlinson Sales Open House, 1-5 p.m. Nov. 10: Join the staff at Tomlinson’s in Biggs Park Mall as they celebrate the opening of the Holiday Season. Tomlinson’s offers clothing for the entire family, seasonal and regular household items, colligate teams clothing and specialty items, and much, much more.

Lumbeeland: The Hidden Beauty of Swamps, 2-4 p.m.Nov. 10: Red Springs ArtSpace is hosting an art exhibition, “Lumbeeland: The Hidden Beauty of Swamps”, a regional juried exhibition that showcases a vital geographic element intricately woven into local history and folklore: swamps. The Lumbee River and its surrounding swamps have been integral to the geography, culture, and historical narrative of the Lumbee Indians, a Native American tribe in North Carolina. Call 910-240-2887 for more information.

Native American Heritage Exhibition, 6-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14: The Robeson County Arts Council is proud to host the opening reception of the Native American Heritage Exhibition. View this powerful celebration of Native American artistry showcasing a variety of media.

Rob Cole performs , 7 -10 p.m. Nov. 14: Join the crowd at Your Pie Pizza and listen to Rob Cole serenade in song. Enjoy eating delicious pizza, prepared to your specifications as Rob entertains during the evening.

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: 7-9:30 p.m. each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton, for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in-house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the Market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The Market is open each Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jam the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two!

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, at 3rd and Water streets. Please contact Marie at robesoncofarmersmkt@gmail.com for more information.