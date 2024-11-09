Lumbee nisinformation distributed at National Congress of American Indians event

PEMBROKE — On Oct. 27, a delegation representing the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina arrived at the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) Annual Convention to unwelcome news, according to a statement from the tribe.

Earlier in the day the NCAI Executive Committee decided that it would suspend the membership of 14 Tribal Members from renewing their memberships for the 2024-2025 membership year as a result of the recommendations of the Membership Integrity, Education and Healing Taskforce.

All 14 of those Tribal Members were State-recognized, according to tribe officials

“The Lumbee Delegation, along with our partners, led the way in receiving an explanation from NCAI leadership,” said Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery. “While we do understand the need for Membership Integrity, NCAI’s stated reason for the membership review lacked the Education and Healing components that had been promised as part of the taskforce.”

This need for Education and Healing was brought to the forefront on Oct. 29 as the NCAI membership found slanderous flyers at every seat, a product produced by the “so called” United Indian Tribes of Oklahoma group, acccording to the tribe. This material provided a false summation of the legislative impacts of the Lumbee Fairness Act and a link to a website with a grossly misleading “summary” of Lumbee history, according to Lowery.

NCAI issued both a public denouncement of the action on the stage at the end of that morning’s general session, but also a written apology to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina denouncing the flier as a violation of the NCAI Code of Conduct.

“The Lumbee Tribe is reviewing legal options against the ‘so called’ United Indian Tribes of Oklahoma group for their defamation of character against the tribe,” Lowery said. “We will not stand for these slanderous actions toward our Tribal Nation!” Lowery. Said

“The Lumbee Tribe has been a member of NCAI for decades. Lumbee Tribal members have proudly stood with and served Indian Country and will continue to do so. We are thankful to our close friends and allies from the many federal and state tribes who continue to work together against these oppressive and divisive behaviors,” Lowery said.

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has sought full federal recognition for decades. Current legislation, S.521 – Lumbee Fairness Act, sits stalled in the Committee on Indian Affairs.