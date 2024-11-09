PEMBROKE — American Indian Heritage Month has begun with great flair as programs across the nation showcase Native History and Culture.

Almost 3,000 students learned about Lumbee history, culture and traditions and even weaponry at GPAC at the Lumbee Tribe’s annual youth event this week on the campus of UNC Pembroke.

The event featured the Lumbee Culture Team, dancers, singers the Lumbee Ambassadors, Senior Ms. Lumbee Carolyn Emanuel and Drowning Creek Drum as they shared about native culture at the annual Lumbee American Indian Culture Day event.

The students also had an opportunity to see traditional dancing, learn about Eastern Woodland tribal ways, language and more. The two performances welcomed students from Kindergarten through 8th grade.