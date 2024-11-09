LUMBERTON 一 Robeson Community College held its 4th Annual Native American Heritage Month Cultural Exhibition on Nov. 6.

RCC’s cultural exhibition was open to the public and featured guest speaker Zach Oxendine, a US Air Force veteran and Microsoft Engineering Technical Program Manager.

Oxendine spoke about his unique opportunity to speak at the white house and his struggles growing up as the only Native American in his area. “We didn’t start at the White House… we started in Rock Hill,” Oxendine said.

Both male and female performers presented traditional dances. Miss Lumbee 2024, Calista Deal, was the dancer for the women’s traditional steps.

RCC organizations, as well as several local businesses, had booths where attendees could purchase food items or get school information.

Chris Connor, an RCC instructor who worked on the exhibition’s event planning committee, said the event was an excellent opportunity to learn about and appreciate local cultures and that he was thrilled to honor Native American traditions.

“We acknowledge the profound influence Native American communities have on the tapestry of our Nation, from the connections to the land and remarkable artistic expressions, languages, and customs,” Conner said. “Together, we can strengthen the bonds of our diverse communities.”

Contact Victoria Sanderson at Vsanderson@robesonian.com.