LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern’s open house Friday celebrated the completion of its new Women’s Health Services Unit.

A ribbon cutting ceremony recognized leaders and teammates, as well as a UNC Health Southeastern Foundation donor recognition program.

“I’m Proud of what we’ve been able to do here in Lumberton for the community said Chris Ellington, President and Chief Executive Officer of UNC Health Southeastern.

The new unit, which was also open for tours by teammates and the general public, showed off the new fully equipped and state-of-the-art operating room central to the Women’s Health Services unit in the Rust Tower.

The new unit is part of an $35 million-plus investment to combine hospital obstetrical, gynecological and neonatal services into a state-of-the-art women’s center in the hospital’s main bed tower.

The second phase of the project, which is the consolidation of all the women’s health clinics into one location, will open later this year at Southeastern Health Park, hospital officials said