MAXTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport $1 million to assist with the construction of a new terminal building.

This funding will help significantly enhance the airport’s facilities, improve passenger services, and support the growing demand for general aviation in the region, according to Airpot officials.

The new terminal building will feature modern amenities, expanded passenger waiting areas, and upgraded services to accommodate an increasing number of travelers and flight operations. The project is part of ongoing commitment to improve airport infrastructure and provide an exceptional experience for users.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding from the FAA,” said Guy McCook, Chair of the Southeast Regional Airport Authority. “This investment will allow us to create a terminal that not only meets the needs of today’s passengers but also sets the stage for future growth. We look forward to working with our community and stakeholders to make this project a reality.”

Construction of the new terminal is expected to begin in 2026 and be completed by 2027. The airport plans to incorporate sustainable design practices and enhance accessibility to ensure a welcoming environment for all visitors.

This funding is part of the FAA’s broader initiative to support general aviation airports across the country, recognizing their vital role in local economies and transportation networks. The new terminal aims to enhance connectivity, stimulate economic growth, and provide a platform for various aviation-related activities.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to U.S. Senator Ted Budd, U.S. Congressman Richard Hudson, and NCDOT Division of Aviation for their support of our application,” stated Seth Hatchell, Executive Director of the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport. “We would also like to invite the community to join us in celebrating this significant milestone. Further updates on the project and upcoming events will be shared through our website and social media channels.”

For more information about Laurinburg-Maxton Airport, please visit www.lmairport.com