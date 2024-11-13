The A.S. Thomas Center will act as a one-stop-shop, offering a variety of services including RCC admissions, financial aid assistance, and helping students with the registration process, allowing RCC’s to increase its reach.

PEMBROKE — The community is invited to join Robeson Community College as it embarks on two new business ventures in downtown Pembroke – the A.S. Thomas Center and the new RCC Barber Shop.

The college will host a special ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its newest branch – the A.S. Thomas Center – located at 62 Union Chapel Road. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13. Parking is available behind the storefront location.

In addition, there will be a celebration for the opening of its new Barber Shop, located just one door down which will act as a lab for its barbering program. Barber students will be working in the shop providing free haircuts from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to distinguished guests and the general public.

“This is an exciting time in the history of Robeson Community College,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “We are thrilled to be celebrating the opening of the A.S. Thomas Center and the new RCC Barber Shop.”

The A.S. Thomas Center will act as a one-stop-shop, offering a variety of services including admissions, financial aid assistance, and helping students with the registration process, allowing RCC’s to increase its reach. The center will also offer small business workshops and other resources as demand warrants, and there’s a boardroom that is available for use to the general public.

“We hope to see the community come out and join us for this occasion,” stated Executive Vice President Eric Freeman. “Robeson Community College has a lot to offer as we continue to grow and seek ways to expand access to education throughout the county.”

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at chemric@robeson.edu.