PEMBROKE — Mark your calendar for the American Indian Health Fair Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center, 824 Terry Sanford Dr., Maxton.

The theme is “Falling Back to Healthy Living by Honoring Our Ancestors.”

A blood drive will also take place in honor of Cara Hunt.

Sponored by a number of local health orgnizations, the blood drive targets sickle cell anemia.

Other health resources planned for the day inlude blood preasure checks, glucose screenings, mental health services, sickle cell testing and cancer screenings.

A number of other events are plaqnned as well, including cultural exhibitions, “engaing activities for children featuring American artists and vendors.”