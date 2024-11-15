FAIRMONT 一 Local veteran firefighter Captain John Woodall invites injured veterans and emergency responders to his Camp4Heroes retreat center.

Capt. Woodall worked with the Raliegh Fire Department for 28 years, from 1976 to 2004. In 2001, he went to New York City to assist the families of the firefighters who died in the 9/11 attack. According to the Gary Sinise Foundation, Woodall traveled from NC to NY 220 times that day.

His retirement from the force was the first event in the chain of events leading to the creation of Camp4Heroes. In 2004, Capt. Woodall was severely injured on the job in a backdraft fire explosion caused by an influx of oxygen in a space filled with hot, flammable gasses. His recovery spanned numerous surgeries and a year of respiratory rehabilitation.

According to a previous statement, Woodall opened the retreat in 2016 on a 300-acre plot of land in the Fairmont countryside with the goal of never turning anyone away. The retreat describes itself as “A sanctuary for wounded veterans, firefighters, police officers, first responders, dispatchers, their families and their caregivers.”

The retreat includes a “Veterans Village” with barracks that sleeps 12, RV hookups, cabins, an outdoor kitchen and more to foster a sense of comfort and camaraderie.

Camp4Heros works with several other veteran-owned and veteran-run charities and businesses to improve their facilities. It also gives retreat members opportunities to connect with helpful programs such as the Gary Sinise Foundation and Forging Forward.

Other helpful amenities include a wellness center, a non-denominational chapel, an art studio and an exercise space.

Participants will also have the opportunity to learn a new skill or join a group to practice for leisure. The classes and recreational activities are varied, including hunting, fishing, music, knife making, animal therapy and mosaics, among many other topics.

Those interested can also work at the camp mowing, gardening, trail building and other activities. According to Camp4Heroes, tasks like these can give some individuals a sense of accomplishment, a much-needed boost for many injured veterans.

Camp4Heroes is located at 176 Zimp Road., Fairmont. To support the organization or get more information, visit camp4heroes.org.

