PEMBROKE — A new partnership between Wake Technical Community College and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will ease the pathway for students seeking a four-year degree.

The BraveNation Advantage program guarantees admission to UNC Pembroke for Wake Tech graduates who want to progress and complete a bachelor’s degree. Wake Tech and UNC Pembroke officials celebrated the new partnership today at a signing ceremony at the Southern Wake Campus.

“We have enjoyed a well-established university transfer partnership with UNC Pembroke for many years and we are excited to add the BraveNation Advantage guaranteed admission program as an option for our graduates,” said Wake Tech President Dr. Scott Ralls. “This program will create a supportive and seamless transfer process for our students seeking exciting, advanced degree opportunities beyond their Wake Tech associate degree.”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Wake Tech through the BraveNation Advantage program, creating a clear pathway for students to achieve their bachelor’s degrees,” said UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings.

“This program highlights our institutions’ shared commitment to student success and opportunity, providing transfer students with early access to resources and guidance so they begin their journey fully prepared and connected. Wake Tech transfers bring tremendous talent and ambition, and we look forward to the benefits this program will add as they take the next steps at UNCP toward their educational and career goals.”

Under the agreement, all students enrolled in one of Wake Tech’s University Transfer degree programs are eligible for the program and will gain a direct pathway to UNC Pembroke upon graduation. In fact, Wake Tech students who complete 30 credit hours with a 2.0 GPA or greater can apply for early admission to UNC Pembroke. Once accepted, they have access to UNC Pembroke’s admissions, advising, financial aid support services, academic workshops and other events designed to aid their transition to the university.

Students must enroll at UNC Pembroke within one academic year after completing their associate degree. As an NC Promise university, UNC Pembroke tuition is $500 per semester.

While the new partnership is admissions driven, Wake Tech has existing articulation agreements in place with the RN to BSN and early childhood education programs at UNCP.

UNCP’s partnership with Wake Tech partnership is the second of many future agreements with the North Carolina Community College System. UNCP signed a similar agreement with Sandhills Community College on November 4.