DaBomb Barrel Racing, 9 a.m. Nov. 16: DaBomb Barrel Racing is returning to Southeastern NC Agricultural Center. Exciting exhibitions and prizes forthcoming. Call 910-639-6387 for more informatiopn

Lumbeeland: The Hidden Beauty of Swamps, noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 16-30: Red Springs ArtSpace is hosting an art exhibition, “Lumbeeland: The Hidden Beauty of Swamps”, a regional juried exhibition that showcases a vital geographic element intricately woven into local history and folklore: swamps. The Lumbee River and its surrounding swamps have been integral to the geography, culture, and historical narrative of the Lumbee Indians, a Native American tribe in North Carolina. Call 910-240-2887 for hours.

Downtown Clean Sweep, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 16: Volunteer and help clean up downtown on Nov. 16. Beverage and tokens are compliments of 219 Elm. Meet in the parking lot across from Adelio’s. Gloves and trash bags will be provided.

Strives Against Cancer, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16: Robeson County Road Runners and Carolina Cancer Foundation presents Strives Against Cancer Benefit Fundraiser. The fee for the 5K and 1 mile walk is $25 for adults, $10 for ages 6-17, and below age 6 is free. Meet at the Dick Taylor Plaza in historic downtown Lumberton at 1:30 p.m.

Copper Foil Stained Glass – RAG, 1-5 p.m., Nov. 18: Join Donna Freeman on Nov. 18 for a very hands-on Copper Foil Stained-Glass workshop. Donna will work with you to create your own stained-glass sun-catcher, selecting one of four lovely designs and adding your own touches thru your choice of colors and detail. All materials and required tools are included. If you already have gloves or tools you prefer to use, bring them. The cost of the class is $75. Call 910-816-7481 for more information.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – GPAC, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 18: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, the beloved TV classic, comes to life on stage with all of your favorite characters. Based on the animated television special of the same name, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer teaches a very simple lesson: what makes us different, makes us special. The show is complete with all of the characters audiences old and young have come to remember, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble The Abominable Snow Monster, Yukon Cornelius, and of course, Rudolph. Call 910-521-6361 for more information.

Native American Heritage Exhibition – RCAC, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 19: Robeson County Arts Council 402 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton will host is proudly hosting a powerful celebration of Native American artistry. The event brings together talented Native artists showcasing a variety of media. The Robeson County Arts Council Gallery is open on Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Robeson County Area Beekeepers Association, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Nov. 19, 455 Caton Road, Lumberton. 6:30 p.m Meal, 7 p.m. Educational meeting. Contact: Nelson_Brownlee@ncsu.edu, 910-671-3276.

Mark McKinney – Your Pie Pizza, 7-10 p.m. Nov. 21: Join Mark McKinney at Your Pie Pizza for live music,

our Pie Pizza, 5130 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton.

Christmas Parade – Lumberton, 10 a.m., Nov. 23: The holiday season begins with the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade. Enjoy bands, floats, kings and queens, special guests and of course Santa.

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: 7-9:30 p.m. each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton, for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in-house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the Market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The Market is open each Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jam the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two!

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, at 3rd and Water streets. Please contact Marie at robesoncofarmersmkt@gmail.com for more information.