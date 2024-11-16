During this time of thankfulness and gratitude, I would be remiss if I didn’t count among my blessings the opportunities that I have had to write and the people who helped me along the way.

I genuinely enjoy writing, whether its these editorials, college papers, e-mails, or texts to friends. Many of us take the ability to write for granted. I’ve known people who could write exceptionally well, and some who couldn’t write their way out of a wet, paper bag. At some time, I’ve been both.

It’s been an important part of my life journey, and it’s allowed me to do some cool things along the way, like reading one of my original poems at the legendary Shakespeare & Co. book shop in Paris and having articles picked up by the Associated Press.

Scott Bigelow gave me some of my first jobs as a stringer for The Robesonian when I was finishing college. A stringer is what we called a part-timer, and Scott let me cover everything from local theater to sports and community events. I even wrote obituaries and police blotter.

Even before I worked in journalism, I had some influential mentors to thank for helping learn and get better. My high school teacher, Susan Williams, encouraged my interest in writing and helped me get prepared for college writing. She handed me off to Nancy Barrineau at Pembroke State University the fall after my senior year. Nancy was my freshman composition professor, ever patient and persistent. She used up a lot of red pens on my papers, but it wasn’t in vain.

Writing requires practice, as Nancy taught me. I used to advise my own writing students who became frustrated with writing: “Like riding a bicycle, you get better by riding a bike, not by listening to others talk about riding them.” And even then, there are still lessons to learn.

When I met Donnie Douglas, I was the lifestyles editor at The Robesonian, and he had just returned to be the new editor. Many a good writer has been run through his mill, and a few of them went on to do exceptional things in journalism. I was fortunate to learn from Donnie, even though some of my harder lessons came on Saturday nights when he came in fresh off the golf course to finish up the Sunday paper.

One night Donnie summoned me into his office to edit a piece I’d written, and with a declaration that “we” were going to cut the length in half without losing anything valuable. “You read a lot, don’t you?” he asked as he scanned my article. “You use too many adjectives…” This was back in the 1900s when computers were getting more use in the newsroom. I expected Donnie to break some very expensive keys as he aggressively deleted my words.

Donnie and Scott still write – quite well I’ll add, and I’m still learning from them. Donnie’s are brilliant examples for anyone who wants to study a well-written opinion piece. Some of my favorite literary writers, like Hemingway, Twain, and Capote were good journalists too, and teachers for me. Something I learned is that writers get better at their craft by reading other good writers.

Writing has been an asset and a source of enjoyment for me. I made a career of it as a college teacher, and I’ve made a lot of fun with it writing my own poems and prose. Last count, I think I’ve got five or six folks that read my monthly columns regularly, and I’m thankful for each one of them. My appreciation for writing and literacy has allowed me to volunteer in my community through the library and local literacy events.

By now you’ve probably guessed that I care a great deal about writing, so it will come as no surprise when I tell you that I’m concerned that over the past few decades, literacy levels have lagged. According to the National Literacy Institute, more than half of adults are below a sixth-grade level, a staggering 21 percent of Americans are illiterate, and this figure should shock anyone reading (or able to read) this – low literacy in the U.S. costs our country about $2.2 trillion per year. It’s also sad because, for me, writing and reading bring joy, and it’s unfortunate that some will never experience it.

There are more things than I can count for which I should be thankful, but I never want to forget the opportunities and experiences that I’ve been able to enjoy because of being able to write. So thank you for reading it.

James Bass is the director of the Givens Performing Arts Center on the UNCP campus. Reach him at james.bass@uncp.edu.