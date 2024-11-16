LUMBERTON — James Averhart Jr. of Mobile, Alabama, president of the Montford Point Marine Association, will speak at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Lumberton.

The late Dr. Thomas Hayswood McPhatter, a family native of Hoke County, and Lumberton was an active member of the organization prior to his death in 2009 in San Diego, California. McPhatter was instrumental in the effort to get the Congressional recognition of the group. McPhatter was a graduate of Johnson C. Smith University and was a former District Representative of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity (serving California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Arizonia, Alaska, Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming) Rev. Helene Church is the pastor of Bethany Presbyterian Church in downtown Lumberton, where Dr. McPhatter is buried.

Dr. James T. Averhart Jr, is a native of Mobile, Alabama.

He is a retired United States Marine, Chief Warrant Officer Five (CWO5). Averhart is the president and CEO of J.T. Averhart Group (JTAG), a non-profit organization that facilitates ex-offender’s re-entry into society.

He currently serves as the 20th National President of the National Montford Point Marines Association Incorporated and also serves as executive director of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), for the State of Alabama.

Averhart is a 1986 graduate of J.F. Shields High School.

He enlisted in the United Stated Marine Corps in 1987 and served 30 years of honorable and faithful service, retiring in 2017. He is a combat-tested veteran, having served in direct combat action in Operations Desert Shield, and the ground offensive in Desert Storm.

Additionally, James served in support of the Global War on Terrorism, Operations Enduring Freedom (OEF) Afghanistan/Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) Iraq.

Averhart’s last assignment on active duty was at the Pentagon, Washington D.C., serving as the Head of Marine Corps Corrections Branch.

James is an active member in his church, community, Poor People’s Campaign, and several national and civic organizations to include the American Corrections Association, National Naval Officers Association, Blacks in Government, NAACP, Marine Corps League, and the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

Averhart is a graduate of the U.S. Army Airborne School, Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor Course, Weapons of Mass Destruction Trainer Course and Hostage Negotiation School. He also pursued his educational goals while serving on active military duty and earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Master of Arts in Security Management from the American Military University.

James furthered his education by earning a Doctorate Degree in Theology and Biblical Studies from the North Carolina College of Theology and Seminary.

He is currently a Doctoral Candidate at the University of Arizona Global Campus pursuing a PhD in organizational management and leadership.

Averhart’s personal military decorations include the Legion of Merit; Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (with Four Gold stars in lieu of fifth award); Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (with gold star in lieu of third award); Combat Action Ribbon; Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal (with three bronze stars); and the Marine Corps Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal (with gold star in lieu of second award).

He is the recipient of the following civilian awards while on active duty: Governor of Maryland Citation; Governor of Alabama Certificate of Appreciation; Proclamation from the City of Mobile, AL proclaiming Nov. 2, 2012 as “Dr. James T. Averhart, Day”; 2016 Jeffries Carey National Achievement Award; 2016 Inductee in the National Montford Point Marine Association Inc. Hall of Fame.

He received the Key and a Proclamation from the City of Mobile, AL and a resolution from the Mobile County Commission both proclaiming Oct. 20, 2017 as “James T. Averhart Jr. Day.”

He was the recipient of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., 2018 and 2019 Colonel Charles Young Leadership Award, and 2023 Man of the Year Award.

He is a graduate of the 2022 class of Mobile United, Leadership Mobile. He is the Co-Author of the Biographical History (1950-Present) of African American Senior Marine Corps Leadership, “Standing on the Shoulders of Giants. Dr. James T. Averhart, Jr., has been a Congressional Candidate for the U.S. Congress, House of Representatives, Alabama’s 1st and 2nd Congressional District.

He also serves on the Board of Directors, for the Mobile Law-Enforcement Foundation. He is a staunch advocate for Social Justice, Equal and Civil Rights and looks forward to continuing his life’s work as a public servant to his community, state, and country.