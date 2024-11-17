LUMBERTON — Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays and a cherished holiday for many – a time when the air fills with the aroma of roasted turkey and all the other favorite, yummy sides, and family laughter. It’s a day that invites gatherings, whether it’s watching football, playing games, or simply sharing stories. The essence of Thanksgiving lies in gratitude and enjoying the company of loved ones. While turkey is still the centerpiece for most, this year my family is spicing things up with a variety of homemade lasagna, adding a unique twist to our traditional feast.

But among the joy of family and feasting, it’s crucial to address a serious matter: food safety. The holiday season can sometimes lead to foodborne illnesses, with culprits like salmonella and staphylococcus aureus lurking in improperly handled food. So, how can we ensure a safe Thanksgiving dinner while still enjoying our special holiday meal?

For those opting for a frozen turkey, keep it frozen until you’re ready to cook. The USDA recommends thawing it in the refrigerator—a process that takes time, so it is important to plan. Generally, allow 24 hours for every four to five pounds. For a 15-pound turkey, that means at least three days in the fridge. Keep in mind the turkey and raw juice from the turkey can contaminate other foods. Remember to place it in its original packaging in a container on the bottom shelf to prevent any cross-contamination. Never thaw the turkey on the counter or at room temperature, where bacteria can multiply rapidly.

If you prefer to buy a fresh turkey it is best to wait until the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, but make sure you read the date label.

Do you wash the turkey after it has thawed? The correct answer is NO. A common misconception is that washing poultry makes it safer. In reality, research has shown washing can spread bacteria to surrounding surfaces. It’s best to skip this step altogether and rely on proper cooking methods instead.

To ensure your turkey is safely cooked, invest in a good food thermometer. Insert it into the thickest parts of the meat, away from the bone. When the temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit, you can confidently serve your turkey—even if the meat still has a hint of pink.

Once the meal is over, the cleanup process is just as vital. Refrigerate all leftovers within two hours of cooking to keep your family safe from food poisoning. Slice the turkey into smaller pieces, place it in shallow containers, and cool everything down to 40 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. This applies to all leftovers.

Thanksgiving is not just about the meal; it’s a celebration of togetherness and gratitude. By taking the time to ensure food safety, we can fully embrace the spirit of the holiday. So, as we gather around the table this year let’s cherish each moment, knowing we’ve done our part to keep our loved ones safe. Here’s to a joyful, delicious, and safe Thanksgiving!

For more information, contact Wendy Maynor, Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, at 910-671-3276, by Email at Wendy_Maynor@ncsu.edu, or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.

Wendy Maynor is the Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Agent in Robeson County. Reach her by email at Wendy_Maynor@ncsu.edu.