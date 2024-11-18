Robeson Community College recently hosted Women of Color in STEM event, showcasing the accomplishments of minority women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

LUMBERTON — A new study shows North Carolina ranking eighth — scoring 5.40 out of 10 —with schools offering tech courses,. The median earning of graduates after four years is $59,303, which is 67.1% higher than the average graduate earnings.

According to the report reaased Monday online courses aggregator at Class Central analyzed tech-related fields of study from College Scorecard data. The report revealed which states are the best for a career in technology, according to the report.

“The experts compiled a study by ranking each state against three determining factors to receive a score out of 10,” the report stated. “These factors are the percentage of degrees awarded in tech, the median earnings of former students who studied tech or related studies four years after graduation, and the cost of attendance.

The top 10 best states for pursuing a tech career:

1 Alaska

2 Wyoming

3 Utah

4 Kentucky

5 Maryland

6 Oklahoma

7 Montana

8 North Carolina

9 West Virginia

10 North Dakota

“The demand for professionals in technology grows as many industries evolve digitally, said Dhawal Shah, CEO and Founder of Class Central. “From healthcare and finance to retail and education, every sector now relies on technology, increasing the need for software engineers, data scientists, cybersecurity experts, and other tech professionals.”

Shah said tech jobs often come with greater flexibility for remote or hybrid work, which appeals to workers seeking work-life balance. This flexibility has increased since the pandemic, making tech roles accessible from a wide range of locations.

“On top of this, tech jobs in the U.S. offer some of the highest starting salaries, along with many comprehensive benefits such as stock options, retirement plans, health insurance, and paid time off,” Shah said. “This compensation is often much higher than in many other fields, making it an attractive option for those with the skills to succeed.”

Find more detailed information at https://www.classcentral.com/ .

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.