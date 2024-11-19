Surprise idea could

appeal to developer

LUMBERTON — Robeson County Commissioners tabled a proposal Monday to allow the development of a truck stop off of Interstate 95 Exit 7.

Targeted questions toward the developer Ronak Patel focused mainly on the issue of environmental impacts to the site, which included paving over an existing stream, sourcing water from a proposed well and installing a septic system to serve the truck stop, expected to have up to 100 parking spaces for semi-trailers. The plan also includes a convenience store, a fast food restaurant and showers for long-haul truckers.

Commissioners appeared ready to deny the request, but heard comments from the residents, including the mayor of McDonald, a small community less than a mile from the proposed development.

McDonald Mayor James R. Taylor said he had several concerns about the project mainly that there is no infrastructure in place to serve the proposed truck stop.

He also said that if the project were built, he would be concerned with crime such as prostitution happening near his “quiet town of McDonald.”

“I just can’t see a project of this size,” Taylor said.

A twist to the plan came from Rowland Mayor Robert McDougald,who said if commissioners rejected the proposed site near McDonald, he would welcome the development at I-95 Exit 2, which falls within the Rowland town limits and could easily access existing water and sewer lines.

McDougald said he had been talking to Patel during the Monday night meeting about his proposal.

Commissioners then tabled the idea, urging Patel to consider McDougald’s proposal.

In other business, commissioners denied a Special Use Permit request needed to build a used car lot on property zoned as residential agriculture, saying a car lot would not be “in harmony” with the surrounding properties.

However, a different used car lot was approved by commissioners as an amendment to an existing special use permit in Shannon Township.