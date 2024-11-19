LUMBERTON — The first, of what is hoped to many, Golf Cart Christmas Parade will take place at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6 beginning at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton.

The parade will end at the Dick Taylor Plaza in downtown Lumberton and will coincide with Lumberton’s Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The event being organized by the Lumberton Police Department is asking for one new unwrapped toy for those entering the parade. Toys will be donated to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in western North Carolina.

For more information, contact Sgt. Jordan Campbell at 910-736-3085 to pre-register your cart.